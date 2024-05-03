Mine contamination of territories causes serious damage to nature - ANAMA chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Mine contamination of territories not only deprives people of life but also inflicts significant damage upon nature, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov said at the Team Europe mine action initiative event, Trend reports.

He emphasized that prioritizing the demining of territories is essential for facilitating the return of former IDPs to their homes.

Suleymanov highlighted that Azerbaijan, one of the most mine-affected countries globally, has cleared 114,000 hectares of territory from mines with the efforts of ANAMA.

To note, Azerbaijan is holding a Team Europe mine action initiative event, aided by the EU representation in the country.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, along with Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov, Director-General of the European Commission for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman, Ambassador of the EU to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko, Head of the European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan, and Ambassadors from European Union member states to Azerbaijan, are participating in the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel