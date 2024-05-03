Fighting poverty crisis requires increased efforts - ADB President

TBILISI, Georgia, May 3. We need to accelerate efforts to combat the crisis of poverty, Asian Development Bank's President Masatsugu Asakawa said during a briefing on the sidelines of the ADB's 57th annual meeting in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

"I express gratitude to Georgia for their excellent organization of the meeting. This marks only the second gathering in the South Caucasus region. As we convene amidst numerous challenges, it becomes imperative to redouble our efforts in combating the crisis of poverty," he said.

Will be updated