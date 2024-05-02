Azerbaijani FM discusses preparations for COP29 with Special Adviser to UN SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Special Adviser to the UN Secretary General on Climate Action and Just Transition Selwyn Charles Hart, who is visiting our country to participate in the VI World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaij told Trend.

It was noted that the meeting discussed issues of preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the negotiation process, as well as issues of cooperation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that, despite the fact that Azerbaijan is a country rich in hydrocarbon resources, it has set a course for the transition to alternative energy at the national level and the country is currently determined to demonstrate its contribution to these efforts at the international level within the framework of COP29. A number of important meetings and events have already been held in this direction. The importance of ensuring continuity of such contacts with various parties, including the UN, was also emphasized.

During the meeting, the importance of conducting educational work on climate change issues was emphasized.

Special Adviser Selwyn Charles Hart highlighted the country's preparations for COP29 and the establishment of the COP Troika format to ensure coordination with other countries hosting the event. It was noted that the start date of COP29 coincides with the period when NDCs (National Determined Contributions) will be determined for countries and in this regard, COP29 could be a good opportunity.

During the meeting, there were also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest and related to cooperation in the fight against climate change.