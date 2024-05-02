Chairman of Azerbaijan's CEC fails to rule out changing dates of parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. The chairman of Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, has not ruled out changing the dates of parliamentary election, Trend reports.

According to him, the date of parliamentary election may be postponed to an earlier date due to the COP29 to be held in Azerbaijan in November.

"According to the Constitution, parliamentary election should be held in early November 2024. In this regard, we have very little time and a lot of work to do. We should start preparations from then on. I think there are grounds for this. We must work actively so that there are no problems in the constituencies," Panahov said.

To note, parliamentary election in Azerbaijan is held every 5 years on the first Sunday of November.

