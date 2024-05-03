AFFA penalizes FCs Qarabagh and Neftchi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee was held, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The meeting discussed the events that occurred in the XXXII round of the Azerbaijani Premier League. In the match Gabala - Kapaz the hosts, four of whom received yellow cards, were fined 700 manat ($411.5).

Bruno Gonsalves, who received a red card for aggressive behavior in the match Neftchi vs. Turan Tovuz, was disqualified for 4 matches, 2 of which were conditional, and the club was fined 3000 manat ($1,763). The probationary period is 3 months. Neftchi will pay 1000 manat ($587.8) for the fact that the Emergency Ministry's car arrived late. After the match, the Baku players were fined 500 manat ($293.9) for not creating comfortable conditions for the players to get on the bus. Due to the mass insults of fans towards referees, Turan Tovuz incurred a loss of 1000 manat ($587.8).

The stadium owners were fined 800 manat ($470.3) after the match between Sumgayit and Qarabag for the entry of unauthorized persons on the field. Aghdam Club will pay a fine of 800 ($470.3) manat for the fact that Qarabag fans threw foreign objects on the field.

Besides, Araz-Nakhchivan FC will compensate for the damage caused to the roof of the technical area by the team's players in the away match against Zira.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel