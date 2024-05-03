European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup provides good preparation for Olympics - Italian athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup has an interesting format and is good preparation for the Olympic Games, Italian athlete Milena Baldassarri told Trend on the event's sidelines.

"There are a lot of gymnasts participating in the Cup, and the line-up is very strong. The competitions are exciting,” she said.

Baldassarri noted that every time she comes to Baku, she is overwhelmed with emotions.

"I'm happy to be here again because I like the hall, the city, and the people in Baku. I feel that they treat me with love here, I hear the audience in the stands welcoming and supporting me. It’s nice to be greeted like this,” she added.

To note, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup takes place on May 3–5 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Representatives from 37 countries around the world participate in the competition. Gymnasts perform in two age categories: "seniors" (individual program and group exercises) and "juniors" (individual program).

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements. Fidan Gurbanli, Ilaha Bahadirova, Govhar Ibrahimova, and Shams Aghahuseynova are among the "junior" athletes performing in individual programs.

