Our country hosted the “Turkic States Economic Forum 2024” with the sponsorship of Kapital Bank

The Turkish States Economic Forum 2024 (TDEF), organized with the sponsorship of the country's first bank, Kapital Bank, the official partnership of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOBİA), and the joint organization of the the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Clubs (KOBSKA) (KOBSKA) and the Azerbaijan Franchise Association (AFA), brought together the leading businessmen, investors and statesmen of the Turkic world.

The first-ever assembly among Turkic-speaking nations, held on May 2-3, 2024, aimed to to explore existing markets and investment opportunities among these countries, facilitate the integration of brands into the international environment, develop inter-company commercial relations, support the attraction of foreign investors and companies to the country, and strengthen relations among Turkic-speaking countries.

Several panels were held at the forum, including discussions on “Economic cooperation between the countries of the Turkic world, its impact and contribution to the global economy”, “China or India Road? Importance of Tool Free Trade Zone”, “Turkish Woman; Development of Women Entrepreneurs”, “Branding's contribution to increasing economic cooperation between Turanian countries: Transferring the experience of the franchising model”.

It is worth noting that Elchin Mustafayev, Deputy Director of SME customer service department of Kapital Bank, also participated in the second panel discussion. He spoke about the bank's significant steps in the direction of entrepreneurship, its approach to business development, and how all initiatives contribute to improving customer-centric service. He also emphasized the importance of supporting entrepreneurship for the country's economic development.

