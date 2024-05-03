EDF, Masdar considering setting up offices in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 3. Electricité de France (EDF) and Masdar are considering setting up their offices in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this was stated at a meeting in Uzbekistan between the Vice President for European and Central Asian countries of the EDF, Marc Girard, the head of Masdar, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov.

The heads of the companies also noted that they are ready to support large energy projects in Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the trilateral memorandum of cooperation in the field of energy, signed in December 2023 in Dubai during the World Climate Summit.

"The Cabinet of Ministers welcomes the intention of EDF and Masdar to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan and will assist in investing in hydropower and renewable energy projects in the country," Japarov said.

To note, in December 2023, a trilateral memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, Masdar, and EDF. As part of the signed document, the construction of a solar power plant in the Issyk-Kul region is planned. The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, noted that the country would provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of the memorandum's terms.