Azerbaijan reveals unemployment insurance fund budget for 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Azerbaijan has disclosed the expenditure of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025, Trend reports.

The budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund was discussed during a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The document reveals that the Fund's budget for 2025 is set at 260.7 million manat ($153.3 million).

The sources of financing for these expenditures are outlined as follows:

- The budget revenues of the Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2025 amount to 206.4 million manat ($121.4 million).

- An additional 54.3 million manat ($31.9 million) will be allocated from the reserve of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, which is set to be created by January 2025.

The Fund is governed by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Unemployment Insurance, enacted on August 7, 2017. The aforementioned law establishes the organizational, legal, and economic principles of unemployment insurance and governs the relationships among the stakeholders involved in unemployment insurance.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel