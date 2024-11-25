Contribution of Azerbaijani servicemen within NATO concept discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The delegation led by NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary-General for Operations, Burcu San visited Azerbaijan to participate in the academic conference on the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Joining NATO's Partnership for Peace Programme, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Colonel Elchin Abdullayev met with the NATO delegation.

The meeting discussed the current situation regarding the implementation of the commitments set in the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme (ITPP), which is considered the main legal basis for cooperation with NATO, and the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in international security missions.

Discussions were also held on the training of various types of troops declared by the Azerbaijan Army to the NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Joint Force and the contributions of the military personnel serving in various headquarters and structures of the Alliance within the framework of the Partnership Staff Post Concept.

During the meeting, also attended by Head of the Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to NATO, Jafar Huseynzada, it was emphasized that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of NATO, and a detailed exchange of views was held on the future prospects of cooperation.

