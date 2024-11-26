International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation comes up with its novel program at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Group, presented its Trade Connect Central Asia+ (TCCA+) Program at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On this account, the ITFC reiterated its dedication to sustainable development paradigms at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in the capital of Azerbaijan.`

"Recognizing the impact of trade on CO2 emissions, ITFC actively participated in COP29 events, promoting sustainable trade practices in line with the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. ITFC's initiatives at COP29 emphasized its focus on climate resilience and sustainable agriculture. During a panel session titled 'Promoting Sustainable Agriculture and Organic Farming in Central Asia,' the ITFC introduced the TCCA+ program, aimed at improving access to organic products in markets, enhancing certification, and advancing sustainable practices in the region. The TCCA+ program could play a significant role in implementing sustainable trade practices and innovative technologies in Central Asia," a statement from the ITFC reads.

Furthermore, ITFC engaged in the Baku Initiative for Climate Finance, Investment, and Trade (BICFIT), which is centered on mobilizing climate-resilient capital flows, and endorsed the Baku Ministerial Declaration aimed at forming the Turkic States Partnership for Climate, Innovation, Green Economy, and Trade (CIGET).

