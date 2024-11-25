Azerbaijan Railways, Chinese Xi'an port strengthen cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has woven a new thread into the tapestry of collaboration with the Chinese Xi'an International Port, creating a bridge of opportunity across vast landscapes, Trend reports.

In a meeting held today at Azerbaijan Railways's headquarters, Chairman Rovshan Rustamov emphasized the growing cooperation in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor, particularly highlighting the landmark event of the first export shipment being sent from Baku to China via rail.

Rustamov pointed out that this landmark development opens the door to a new chapter in the economic and transport ties between Azerbaijan and China. He stressed that increasing cargo transportation in both directions—from East to West and vice versa—would enhance the efficiency of the Middle Corridor. AŻD has thrown its hat in the ring, eager to ramp up collaboration with China under the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Transport Corridor.

Azerbaijan Railways is also implementing key projects aimed at transforming the country into an international transport and logistics hub, with plans to boost cargo flows along international corridors that pass through the country. The expansion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line, increasing capacity to five million tons per year, is expected to further strengthen East-West cargo shipments.

Sun Yimin, Director of the Xi'an International Port Management Committee, and Yuan Xiaojun, the General Director of Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co. Ltd., affirmed their dedication to enhancing collaboration with Azerbaijan's transportation and logistics entities, including Azerbaijan Railways. They emphasized the significance of enhancing partnership to augment cargo volumes along the Middle Corridor.

The inaugural export block train from Baku to Xi'an comprises 62 40-foot containers, with the cargo being transported via Kazakhstan to Xi'an Port, one of China's largest dry ports. Under the project, it is envisaged that 15,000 tons of export cargo, or 600 containers, will be delivered to China by the end of the year.

Since the dawn of 2024, Azerbaijan has welcomed 280 block-train container shipments from China, with intentions to roll out the red carpet for over 300 by year’s end. By 2025, the number of block-train shipments is set to skyrocket, more than tripling to hit the 1,000 mark.

