TotalEnergies, Air Liquide join forces for renewable hydrogen production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. TotalEnergies has teamed up with Air Liquide to produce renewable hydrogen at the La Mède biorefinery in southeast France, as part of its efforts to decarbonize its European refineries, Trend reports.

The new renewable hydrogen production unit, with an annual capacity of 25,000 tons, will recycle coproducts from the biorefinery and supply hydrogen for the production of biodiesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This project will reduce the La Mède biorefinery’s CO2 emissions by 130,000 tons annually.

The total investment for the project amounts to 150 million euros, and production is expected to begin in 2028.

TotalEnergies is also advancing the Masshylia project in partnership with ENGIE, which will produce 10,000 tons of green hydrogen annually by electrolysis. The first electrolyser is expected to start in 2029, contingent on public authorizations and funding.

These initiatives are part of TotalEnergies’ broader commitment to decarbonize its European refineries and reduce CO2 emissions by around three million tons annually by 2030.