EBRD leads Türkiye's multibillion industrial decarbonisation initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Türkiye has officially launched the Türkiye Industrial Decarbonisation Investment Platform (TIDIP) in Ankara, marking a major milestone in the country’s pursuit of net-zero emissions, Trend reports via the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Spearheaded by the EBRD, the platform is set to mobilize $5 billion in investments by 2030, aiming to cut over 20 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

The initiative represents the world’s largest industrial decarbonisation program to date, focusing on critical sectors such as steel, aluminium, cement, and fertilisers. Developed jointly by the EBRD and Türkiye’s Ministry of Industry and Technology, the TIDIP is based on low-carbon pathway (LCP) frameworks that outline actionable roadmaps for decarbonising industrial production. These LCPs address essential technologies, financing needs, and policy measures to ensure a sustainable transition, with plans to extend the program to glass, ceramics, and chemical industries.

The EBRD is partnering with the World Bank Group and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to align on the ambitious goals of TIDIP. Drawing on lessons from past projects such as NWFE-EP and North Macedonia’s JETIP, the initiative integrates a platform approach to coordinate policymakers, project developers, and financial institutions, fostering collaboration on green investments.

In addition to facilitating major investments, the platform aims to provide market visibility for advanced technological solutions, improve regulatory guidance, and help businesses incorporate climate and sustainability principles into their strategies.

By uniting stakeholders and leveraging its extensive expertise, the EBRD positions TIDIP as a flagship initiative to support Türkiye’s transition to a low-carbon economy, demonstrating its commitment to global climate action.

