Azerbaijan reveals number of mines found in nation's liberated territories over past week

Society Materials 25 November 2024 14:32 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released information on demining operations carried out from 18 November 2024 through 24 November 2024 in the territories liberated from occupation by the structures involved in demining, Trend reports.

According to the information, 203 anti-personnel mines, 10 anti-tank mines, and 862 unexploded ordnance were found in Tartar, Aghdam, Aghdara, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojaly, Khankendi, Kalbajar, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan during the mentioned period.

The information indicates that 1,457.4 ha of land has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

