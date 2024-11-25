Kyrgyzstan's parliament thumbs up migration agreement with Azerbaijan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Parliament (Jogorku Kenesh) has given the green light in the second reading to a draft law aimed at ratifying the agreement with Azerbaijan regarding cooperation in the migration arena, the statement of Kyrgyzstan's Parliament said, Trend reports.

The agreement seeks to weave a tapestry of collaboration and governance, threading together the vital strands of migration between the two nations.

Specifically, it will polish the quality of statistical data, lay the groundwork for smooth sailing in operational interactions regarding the stay of Kyrgyz citizens in Azerbaijan, and speed up the flow of information on labor migrants.

To note, the agreement was signed on April 24 this year between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan in Baku within the framework of the state visit of President Sadyr Zhaparov to Azerbaijan.

