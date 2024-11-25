Private sector aims to promote quality of Iranian-made cars - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The private sector is attempting to help the production of quality cars in Iran and contribute to improving the quality of products, the head of the Commission on Energy and Environment of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture Saeed Tajik told Trend.

According to him, Iran's private sector is trying to take joint steps with the public sector in the transportation sector.

Tajik noted that the Iranian government has approved plans to produce and import quality cars in order to reduce environmental pollution.

“At present, the quality of cars produced in Iran meets Euro-5 standard, the quality of motorcycles produced complies with Euro-4 standard, and the quality of imported cars conforms to Euro-6 standard.

This is an example of steps taken to prevent environmental pollution in the country. Of course, the sanctions imposed against Iran have resulted in a delay in the work being done to reduce pollution in the country. If the sanctions are lifted, the reduction of environmental pollutant emissions in Iran can be accomplished faster,” he said.

To note, Iran's three major automobile manufacturers (Iran Khodro, Saipa, and Parshodro) produced a total of 510,672 passenger cars during seven months of the current Iranian year.