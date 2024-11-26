Kazakh-Chinese cooperation set to reach new heights (PHOTO)

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 26. Kazakhstan's delegation is gearing up to tighten the bonds with China as they set the stage for the upcoming Central Asia-China Summit, Trend reports.

A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by State Advisor Yerlan Karin, participated in events and meetings in the People's Republic of China.

Yerlan Karin met with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Huning, and the Head of the Propaganda Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Shulei.

During the meetings, the participants introduced each other to the main areas of work in the socio-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, discussed ongoing reforms, and planned joint events to coincide with the second "Central Asia - China" Summit in Kazakhstan. Yerlan Karin also met with the President of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Gao Xiang, and delivered a welcoming speech at the first Forum of Analytical Centers of Kazakhstan and China.

Additionally, a delegation of leaders from Kazakhstan's state-owned television companies familiarized themselves with the activities of China's largest media corporation, China Media Group. At this meeting, cooperation in the media sector and the implementation of joint projects were discussed.

Following the meetings, the State Advisor expressed his gratitude to his Chinese colleagues for organizing the events, noting that, thanks to the leaders of both countries, relations between Kazakhstan and China have reached the level of a permanent, comprehensive strategic partnership.

Earlier, during a working visit by Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektanov, to the People's Republic of China, 8 commercial agreements were signed between Kazakhstan and China, totaling $2.5 billion. The main goal of the visit was to implement agreements reached between Kazakhstan's President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Chinese President, Xi Jinping, to double the volume of bilateral trade from the historic record of $41 billion last year.

