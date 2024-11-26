bp announces new Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye leadership team appointments (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. bp is pleased to announce two new Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye (AGT) leadership team member appointments.

Chingiz Hajiyev will take on the role of vice-president business development Caspian effective January 2025, based in Baku.

In his new role Chingiz will be a member of bp’s global oil and gas business development leadership team, reporting to Andy McAuslan, vice president and head of business development, oil & gas. He will specifically focus on bp’s AGT regional business and will represent business development function on the AGT regional leadership team.

Currently Chingiz is seconded to bp's Incorporated Joint Venture in Iraq (BECL) as chief financial officer for the Rumaila Operating Organization.

Chingiz joined bp in 1998 and worked in a wide range of commercial and financial roles, including business development manager for Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, business development manager for AGT new access, and Shah Deniz area planning and commercial manager.

Stuart Shaw will take on the role of vice president, production for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye (AGT) region effective 2 December 2024. In this role Stuart will replace Elkhan Mammadov who will move to bp’s London offices as senior vice president responsible for managing bp’s global upstream production activities.

In his new role Stuart will become a member of the AGT regional business leadership team.

Stuart currently serves as vice president production, integration and transformation in the bp central team. His key responsibilities include designing and implementing the production strategy, leading the central production management unit, and driving base management and production excellence across bp’s global portfolio.

Stuart joined bp in 1998 and has since held a variety of operational and base production management roles across the North Sea, Alaska and Egypt. In addition to holding core operational leadership roles such as offshore installation manager and operations manager, Stuart has also led strategic transformation programmes and overseen the safe and efficient start-up of several bp major projects in the North Sea and Egypt. Prior to his current role, Stuart was vice president, production for North Africa.