Tremor shakes Mingachevir reservoir in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. An earthquake has occurred at the Mingachevir Reservoir in Azerbaijan, according to a report from the Republican Seismic Survey Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Earthquake Research Bureau reported that the earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.1, was registered at the Mingachevir Reservoir, located 41 kilometers northeast of the city of Ganja.

"The seismic event transpired at a depth of 21 kilometers, meanwhile, the earthquake went unfelt," the Center's statement said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel