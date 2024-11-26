Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

IEA projects steady growth in Kazakhstan's oil output by 2025

Economy Materials 26 November 2024 05:25 (UTC +04:00)
IEA projects steady growth in Kazakhstan's oil output by 2025

Follow Trend on

Maryana Ahmadova
Maryana Ahmadova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakhstan's oil production is projected to reach 2.08 mb/d in 2025, Trend reports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised its forecast for Kazakhstan's oil output, raising it by 0.06 mb/d. Based on the latest figures, production is expected to average 2.02 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025, increase to 2.06 mb/d in the second quarter, and reach 2.09 mb/d in the third quarter.

For 2024, Kazakhstan’s oil output is anticipated to average 1.9 mb/d, with production estimated at 1.89 mb/d in the third quarter, followed by a dip to 1.85 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

The IEA also noted that Kazakhstan's average oil production in 2023 stood at 1.93 mb/d, a year-on-year increase of 0.11 mb/d.

In 2023, the country's total output reached 90 million tons, reflecting a 6.9 percent rise from 2022. By 2025, Kazakhstan aims to produce 97.2 million tons, with plans to further boost production to 104.8 million tons by 2029.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more