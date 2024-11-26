IEA projects steady growth in Kazakhstan's oil output by 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Kazakhstan's oil production is projected to reach 2.08 mb/d in 2025, Trend reports.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised its forecast for Kazakhstan's oil output, raising it by 0.06 mb/d. Based on the latest figures, production is expected to average 2.02 mb/d in the first quarter of 2025, increase to 2.06 mb/d in the second quarter, and reach 2.09 mb/d in the third quarter.

For 2024, Kazakhstan’s oil output is anticipated to average 1.9 mb/d, with production estimated at 1.89 mb/d in the third quarter, followed by a dip to 1.85 mb/d in the fourth quarter.

The IEA also noted that Kazakhstan's average oil production in 2023 stood at 1.93 mb/d, a year-on-year increase of 0.11 mb/d.

In 2023, the country's total output reached 90 million tons, reflecting a 6.9 percent rise from 2022. By 2025, Kazakhstan aims to produce 97.2 million tons, with plans to further boost production to 104.8 million tons by 2029.