DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 26. Tajikistan has put the brakes on the UnionPay cards issued by Gazprombank, leaving cardholders high and dry when it comes to withdrawing cash from local ATMs, Trend reports.

The disruption is a result of new US sanctions imposed on November 21, which targeted Gazprombank. UnionPay cards issued by the bank no longer have access to services in multiple countries.

Following its addition to the US Treasury Department's sanctions list, Gazprombank had previously issued a warning about potential problems with card services abroad.

Several days ago, banks in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and a number of other countries stopped servicing UnionPay cards issued by Gazprombank.

Gazprombank was established in 1990. The Bank operates multiple subsidiaries, representative offices, and linked banks in Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, China, Mongolia, Hong Kong, India, South Africa, Switzerland, and Luxembourg. Gazprombank, abbreviated as GPB, is a privately owned Russian financial institution that ranks as the third largest bank in the nation by assets. Gazprombank serves as a primary conduit for transactions involving Russian oil and gas.

