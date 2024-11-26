Uzbekistan, China push for fast-tracking railway deal via Kyrgyzstan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan and China have engaged in a dance of dialogue, seeking to hasten the ink's flow on a trilateral concession agreement, paving the way for the grand tapestry of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as they prepare to unveil the ceremonial ribbon that heralds the birth of this monumental project, Trend reports.

This came to light during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Ilkhom Makhkamov, and China’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun.

The sides also reviewed a range of issues related to enhancing transport logistics cooperation between the two countries during the meeting.

Delegates from both countries deliberated on matters like augmenting the quota for cargo transport permits, expediting the transit of containers at Chinese ports and borders, and enhancing the frequency of flights for Uzbek airlines to China.

To note, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with China totaled $10.2 billion from January through October of this year. This is 3.5 percent less compared to the same period last year ($10.8 billion from January through October 2023).

On top of that, China emerged as the guiding star in the constellation of Uzbekistan's most significant trading allies during the specified timeframe.

