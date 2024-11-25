Azerbaijan set to conduct landscaping work in its Absheron district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Landscaping work will be conducted in Khirdalan city of Azerbaijan's Absheron district, Trend reports via the unified online portal for public procurement.

In this regard, the office of the head of the executive authority of the Absheron district for Khirdalan city has begun preparations.

Specifically, the work to be carried out on the section of the Baku-Sumgayit road—from the ecological post to the Masazir circle—will include the hydrophobization of the stone fence, painting with water-dispersible paints, dismantling of unusable plaster, high-quality plastering with decorative solution, emulsion painting of the stone fence, priming with bitumen, laying a fine-grained asphalt surface on the sidewalks, and installing a gazebo (metal with wooden seating, measuring 6x4 m), etc.

The organization entrusted the execution of this work to Progress Inshaat EN LLC and signed a contract worth 1.8 million manat ($1.06 million) with it.

