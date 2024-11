BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. An event called "Shusha City Days" will be held in Abu Dhabi, Trend reports via the unified public procurement online portal.

Azerbaijan's Shusha City State Reserve Department public legal entity has started preparations for the event.

The entity has entrusted the event's organization to Laguna Group LLC, signing a contract worth 182,115 manat ($107,130).

