Hosting COP29 highlights Azerbaijan’s growing global influence – political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Azerbaijan has showcased its increasing global significance by effectively hosting the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), the political analyst Azer Garayev said in an interview with Trend.

"Climate change is one of the most serious global challenges of the 21st century, affecting not only ecosystems but also the world economy, social justice, and international security. He stressed that combating climate change requires not only scientific research but also strong political will and international cooperation.

COP29 served as a platform for making crucial decisions. Azerbaijan's role in hosting the event in Baku underscored its position in the fight against climate change and showcased the country as a reliable and modern global partner. The event was not only a space for making essential decisions for the future of the planet but also a platform where Azerbaijan delivered its message to the world," he said.

The political analyst pointed out that one of the major takeaways from COP29 was the substantial uptick in global financial backing for tackling climate change.

"World leaders at the summit approved an annual allocation of $300 billion to support developing countries, a substantial rise from the previous $100 billion.

This funding will be used to assist countries vulnerable to climate change, support the transition to renewable energy, and prevent natural disasters.

The fund will primarily target regions like Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The financing will also provide small island nations with access to technological and infrastructural solutions to combat climate change. Additionally, the funding will support the development of green technologies and innovative solutions for reducing carbon emissions," he added.

Garayev also shed light on a few other pivotal calls made during the COP29.

"Article 6 of the Paris Agreement was fully approved at COP29, alongside the historic establishment of a comprehensive fund to address losses and damages in developing countries, including small island nations, least-developed countries, and African states. A key decision was also made in line with Article 13 of the Paris Agreement to create biennial transparency reports and provide financial and technical support for capacity-building in developing nations. In addition, several significant documents were adopted, such as the ‘Gender Equality and the Fight against Climate Change,’ the ‘Global Adaptation Goal,’ and the ‘Sharm El-Sheikh Mitigation Ambitions and Implementation Work Program,’” the political analyst said.

Garayev illuminated that COP29 was not merely a mirror reflecting Azerbaijan’s vibrant commitment to tackling the tempest of global environmental challenges but also a stage where its remarkable orchestration of events danced gracefully in the spotlight.

"The successful conclusion of the event has enhanced Azerbaijan’s international standing, further proving that the country is an essential host for such important global gatherings. The high level of organization, participation of more than 70,000 guests, and the critical decisions made during and leading up to COP29 contradict the smear campaigns by certain Western media and political groups that sought to undermine Azerbaijan's image.

Baku has solidified its reputation as an ideal hub for international events, with the country's proven organizational expertise further cementing this position. The successful hosting of COP29 reaffirmed that Azerbaijan is the right choice for such high-profile gatherings. Beyond its geographical advantages and cultural heritage, Azerbaijan has demonstrated a strong commitment to actively addressing global challenges. Despite attempts to tarnish its image through slanderous campaigns, the event showcased the growing strength of Azerbaijan's global standing.

COP29 further elevated Azerbaijan's international profile, highlighting Baku's crucial role not only in combating climate change but also in fostering global cooperation. By successfully hosting the event, Baku sent a powerful message to the international community: Azerbaijan is a mighty and forward-thinking partner in tackling the world's most pressing issues," Garayev concluded.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) occurred from November 11 through November 23 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. It encompassed connections between climate action and the Sustainable Development Goals, such as green energy corridors, green energy storage, climate resilience, clean hydrogen, methane reduction in organic waste, initiatives on green digital technologies, and more subjects.

