BSTDB and Fondi BESA unite again to empower Albanian entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Micro and small businesses (MSMEs) in Albania, spanning agriculture, services, and manufacturing, are set to thrive with the introduction of a new EUR 7 million MSME Facility by the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) in partnership with Fondi BESA, Trend reports via the BSTDB.

This marks the fifth collaboration between BSTDB and Fondi BESA, reaffirming their shared commitment to improving financial access for MSMEs and promoting entrepreneurship—a cornerstone of Albania’s economic development.

Fondi BESA, a leader in MSME lending with a robust nationwide presence, has effectively leveraged BSTDB facilities since 2014. Together, they have channeled over EUR 27 million into the Albanian economy, empowering nearly 12,000 entrepreneurs and strengthening the small business ecosystem, which forms the backbone of the country’s economy.

The latest agreement highlights BSTDB’s strategic focus on fostering entrepreneurship and sustainable growth in Albania’s financial sector. Fondi BESA’s widespread branch network, covering nearly every city, ensures that entrepreneurs, whether launching new ventures or expanding existing ones, can access the financial resources they need to succeed.

