Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for cooperation in field of preventing natural disasters

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. A meeting between the First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Rafail Mirzoyev, and the Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters of Russia, Lieutenant General Alexander Kurenkov, was held in Moscow, Trend reports.

The prospects for cooperation in the field of prevention and elimination of consequences of natural disasters and man-made accidents were discussed at the meeting.

The successful implementation of the joint Action Plan for 2024-2026, signed by the parties at the beginning of the year in Baku, was noted at the meeting. As part of this agreement, Azerbaijani specialists visited the Center for Conducting Special Risk Rescue Operations of the Russian Emergencies Ministry "Leader", took part in a seminar on international search and rescue operations based on the "Centrospas" detachment and the Noginsk rescue center, as well as in the events of the XV International Salon "Integrated Security - 2024". Also in September, an observation of exercises to eliminate a simulated accident and oil spills in the northern part of the Caspian Sea was conducted in Astrakhan.

It was also noted that during the year, with the support of the International Civil Defense Organization, three joint scientific and practical conferences and two advanced training courses were held through the relevant universities of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The importance of expanding cooperation between the departments of the two countries next year was emphasized at the meeting. In this regard, at the end of January next year, the Russian Emergencies Ministry plans to hold interdepartmental experimental and research exercises "Safe Arctic - 2025" in Arkhangelsk, in which the Azerbaijan Emergencies Ministry intends to participate as an observer.

Kurenkov noted during the meeting that this will not only allow testing modern approaches and technologies in the fight against natural and man-made disasters in the Arctic, but will also become a source of new interesting ideas for preparing for the joint international exercises "Caspian-2026".

The meeting emphasized the great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation within the CIS. It was noted that the Azerbaijani side positively evaluates the initiative to raise the meetings of the Interstate Council for Emergency Situations of Russia and Belarus to the level of ministers.

The parties noted that cooperation within the International Civil Defense Organization is one of the important aspects of interstate relations in the field of emergency situations.