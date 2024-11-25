Azerbaijan to carry out warranty repairs of electronic equipment of Baku metro trains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The warranty repairs of electronic equipment of new generation trains on the balance sheet of Baku Metro CJSC will be carried out, Trend reports referring to the unified internet portal of the state budget.

Thus, the warranty repairs of electronic equipment of new generation trains on the balance sheet of Baku Metro CJSC and functional equipment of various purposes of world manufacturers will be carried out. Moreover, work on the programming of microcontrollers will be carried out.

Baku Metro” CJSC entrusted the fulfillment of the mentioned works to ‘ROAD-PRO’ Limited Liability Company and concluded a contract with it at the cost of 1.03 million manat ($605,000).

