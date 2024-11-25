Azerbaijan awards Govhar Bakhshaliyeva with Shohrat Order - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Govhar Bakhshaliyeva has been awarded the Shohrat Order, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree in this regard.

“Guided by paragraph 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I decree:

To award Govhar Bakhshaliyeva with the Order “Shohrat” for her fruitful activity in the public-political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan and merits in the development of science,” the decree reads.