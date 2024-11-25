Kazakhstan eyes alternative oil route via Baku-Supsa pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Kazakhstan continues to discuss the possibility of oil shipments via the Baku-Supsa pipeline, Almassadam Satkaliyev, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Kazakhstan, said in a report during the government hour in the parliament, Trend reports.

"Discussions are underway regarding the Baku-Supsa pipeline. The pipeline has a capacity of 5 million tons per year, with potential delivery volumes of up to 3 million tons annually. The use of this route is still under consideration and discussion," he emphasized.

The minister also highlighted that Kazakhstan is considering increasing oil exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, from the current 1.5 million tons to as much as 20 million tons per year.

In total, Kazakhstan plans to export 55.4 million tons of oil through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in 2024, 8.6 million tons via the Atyrau-Samara pipeline, 1.1 million tons to China, 3.6 million tons through the port of Aktau, and 50,000 tons by rail.

Additionally, Russian oil transit to China is expected to reach 10 million tons, with 200,000 tons to Uzbekistan.