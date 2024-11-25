Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 25 November 2024 13:18 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Last week has seen a growth in oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $1.11 (1.5 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $75.32 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.4 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.15 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan last week, which is $1.03 (1.41 percent) more than the previous week. The highest price was $75.3 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.25 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price rose by $1.18 (1.95 percent) from the previous week to $61.4 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $62.64 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.55 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went up by $1.69 (2.3 percent) to $74.89 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $76.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.05 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

18.11.2024

19.11.2024

20.11.2024

21.11.2024

22.11.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$75.18

$74.4

$74.88

$75.6

$76.52

$75.32

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$74.08

$73.25

$73.73

$74.37

$75.3

$74.15

Urals (EX NOVO)

$61.06

$60.55

$61.02

$61.71

$62.64

$61.4

Dated Brent

$74.54

$74.05

$74.52

$75.21

$76.12

$74.89

