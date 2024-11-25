Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Last week has seen a growth in oil prices, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $1.11 (1.5 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $75.32 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.4 per barrel.
The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.15 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan last week, which is $1.03 (1.41 percent) more than the previous week. The highest price was $75.3 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.25 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price rose by $1.18 (1.95 percent) from the previous week to $61.4 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $62.64 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.55 per barrel.
The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went up by $1.69 (2.3 percent) to $74.89 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $76.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.05 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
18.11.2024
|
19.11.2024
|
20.11.2024
|
21.11.2024
|
22.11.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$75.18
|
$74.4
|
$74.88
|
$75.6
|
$76.52
|
$75.32
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$74.08
|
$73.25
|
$73.73
|
$74.37
|
$75.3
|
$74.15
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$61.06
|
$60.55
|
$61.02
|
$61.71
|
$62.64
|
$61.4
|
Dated Brent
|
$74.54
|
$74.05
|
$74.52
|
$75.21
|
$76.12
|
$74.89
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel