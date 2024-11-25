Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Last week has seen a growth in oil prices, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field increased by $1.11 (1.5 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $75.32 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.52 per barrel, while the minimum price was $74.4 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $74.15 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan last week, which is $1.03 (1.41 percent) more than the previous week. The highest price was $75.3 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.25 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price rose by $1.18 (1.95 percent) from the previous week to $61.4 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $62.64 per barrel, and the lowest price reached $60.55 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price went up by $1.69 (2.3 percent) to $74.89 per barrel. The peak price for Dated Brent reached $76.12 per barrel, and the minimum was $74.05 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 18.11.2024 19.11.2024 20.11.2024 21.11.2024 22.11.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75.18 $74.4 $74.88 $75.6 $76.52 $75.32 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74.08 $73.25 $73.73 $74.37 $75.3 $74.15 Urals (EX NOVO) $61.06 $60.55 $61.02 $61.71 $62.64 $61.4 Dated Brent $74.54 $74.05 $74.52 $75.21 $76.12 $74.89

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel