US must stop shirking climate agreement commitments - Victor Menotti

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The United States must stop shirking its commitments under the climate agreement, Director of the International Forum on Globalization Victor Menotti said, Trend reports.

"Now the United States is trying to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, cancel its financial obligations and legal responsibility to the world for fulfilling its promises regarding emissions, as well as providing financial resources and technologies to developing countries," he said.

He voiced a demand for American negotiators to stop shirking their commitments.

"Some of our American negotiators have been working in this area for 30 years, and we need them to stop shirking their commitments and start paying their fair share. So we demand from them: either pay or keep quiet," he added.