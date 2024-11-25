China's state corporation to build airport in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 25. A new airport will be built in Kyrgyzstan's Jalal-Abad by the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, Trend reports.

The corresponding agreement was signed by Tilek Tekebaev, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Jalal-Abad Region, and Liu Dong, the General Director of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation, regarding the construction of the new Jalal-Abad International Airport.

According to the agreement, the construction of the airport is scheduled to begin in January 2025. For this purpose, 360 hectares of land have been allocated in the towns of Suzak and Jalal-Abad in the Jalal-Abad region.

The head of region noted that the implementation of this major project would improve both domestic and international air routes in Jalal-Abad.

He also emphasized that the growth of Kyrgyz-China relations would contribute to strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Currently, there are 11 airports in Kyrgyzstan: 5 international and 6 regional. The international airports are "Manas," "Osh," "Issyk-Kul," "Karakol," and "Batken". The remaining airports are regional hubs serving domestic flights: "Jalal-Abad," "Isfana," "Karavan," "Kazarman," "Naryn," and "Talas".