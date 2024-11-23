Global South Platform of NGOs sees light in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The international conference on South-South collaboration among NGOs from Non-Aligned Movement nations occurred on November 15 during COP29, as part of the Azerbaijan National Forum of Non-Governmental Organizations program, Trend reports.

According to information, at the international conference “Development of Climate Action through South-South Cooperation: Role of NGOs,” it was emphasized that during four years of chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan signed important global initiatives and made significant contributions to strengthening solidarity between countries, including climate-related activities.

Foreign NGOs congratulated Azerbaijan, one of the leading countries of the Global South, on organizing COP29 successfully.

Following the international conference, NGOs representing NAM countries agreed on the text of a joint statement on the role of NGOs in the development of climate action through South-South cooperation and declared open for all participating NGOs in COP29 to join it.

The statement expresses strong support for Azerbaijan, pays attention to its global role, and notes the endorsement of our country's call for a ceasefire aimed at stopping wars during the climate negotiations to promote peace and collective global action within the framework of the COP. States of the world are urged to prioritize the humanitarian aspects of climate change, including the protection of vulnerable communities, social justice, and resilience against crises, to bring their actions in line with the spirit of the ceasefire.

The document notes that NGOs have an important role to play in climate resilience and addressing humanitarian challenges. Promoting inclusive policies aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals expresses the need for greater cooperation between governments, financial institutions, and NGOs to support climate finance and initiatives at the local level. Globally, NGOs are called for an enhanced role in promoting climate action through South-South cooperation, in particular partnerships that support regional climate challenges and community-based solutions.

The statement also expresses support for the initiative of the Azerbaijan National NGO Forum as a cooperative network for climate action to share best practices and contribute to sustainable development, saying it is time to establish a Global South NGO Platform.

The statement, which is open to the members of civil society represented at COP29, was signed by 1,023 representatives of NGOs and public activists from 137 countries.

To note, the expression of support for the initiative of Azerbaijani NGOs by civil society institutions and regions covering 71 percent of the world's countries is for the first time in the history of NGOs in our country.

