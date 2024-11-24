Kazakhstan's National Bank to launch digital investment coin

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 24. The National Bank of Kazakhstan has announced plans to launch a new project, the "Digital Investment Coin" in the first quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

Gold investment coins will be available for purchase and sale online at any time and from anywhere in the world.

The value of the investment coin in digital form will be calculated in tenge based on the weight and price of gold, as set by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association), and the exchange rate of the US dollar to tenge, as established by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

An exclusive design has been created specifically for the project, featuring a new investment coin named ÚKI, made of 999.9 gold with a face value of 100 tenge and weighing 31.1 grams. The coin will be designed in the style of collectible coins from the "Iconic Animals - Totems of the Nomads" series. The coins will be issued in blister packs.

November 15 marks Kazakhstan's National Currency Day - Tenge.

An investment coin (also known as a bullion coin or weight coin) is a coin made from precious metal, issued by central banks, and primarily intended for investment and creating a personal savings fund. Investment coins are issued in silver, gold, platinum, and palladium.