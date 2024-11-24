Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price, while 21 decreased compared to November 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,131 rials and one euro is 477,457rials, while on November 23, one euro was 476,436 rials.

Currency Rial on November 23 Rial on November 21 1 US dollar USD 458,131 458,192 1 British pound GBP 574,280 573,440 1 Swiss franc CHF 512,610 512,125 1 Swedish króna SEK 41,506 41,388 1 Norwegian krone NOK 41,373 41,255 1 Danish krone DKK 63,999 63,882 1 Indian rupee INR 5,426 5,425 1 UAE dirham AED 124,766 124,763 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,484,797 1,487,788 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 164,979 164,817 100 Japanese yens JPY 296,095 296,115 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 58,854 58,861 1 Omani rial OMR 1,190,265 1,190,160 1 Canadian dollar CAD 327,678 327,576 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 267,327 266,904 1 South African rand ZAR 25,279 25,300 1 Turkish lira TRY 13,265 13,263 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,393 4,433 1 Qatari riyal QAR 125,860 125,877 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 34,964 34,941 1 Syrian pound SYP 35 35 1 Australian dollar AUD 297,867 297,521 1 Saudi riyal SAR 122,168 122,185 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,218,434 1,218,596 1 Singapore dollar SGD 340,226 339,708 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 381,761 383,488 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 15,729 15,738 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 218 218 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 338,957 338,900 1 Libyan dinar LYD 93,836 93,892 1 Chinese yuan CNY 63,230 63,240 100 Thai baths THB 1,329,976 1,326,723 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 102,539 102,578 1,000 South Korean won KRW 326,587 325,961 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 646,165 646,251 1 euro EUR 477,457 476,436 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 91,805 92,015 1 Georgian lari GEL 167,299 167,287 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 28,841 28,761 1 Afghan afghani AFN 6,726 6,721 1 Belarus ruble BYN 139,894 140,119 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 269,489 269,525 100 Philippine pesos PHP 776,939 776,935 1 Tajik somoni TJS 42,986 42,990 1 Turkmen manat TMT 130,890 130,648 Venezuela bolivarı VES 9,840 9,903

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,571 rials and $1 costs 529,245 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,547 rials, and the price of $1 totals 514,830 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 698,000–701,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.

