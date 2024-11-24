Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports via the CBI.
According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price, while 21 decreased compared to November 23.
As for CBI, $1 equals 458,131 rials and one euro is 477,457rials, while on November 23, one euro was 476,436 rials.
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,571 rials and $1 costs 529,245 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,547 rials, and the price of $1 totals 514,830 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 698,000–701,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.
