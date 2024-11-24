Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for November 24

Iran Materials 24 November 2024 16:21 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on November 24, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 23 currencies increased in price, while 21 decreased compared to November 23.

As for CBI, $1 equals 458,131 rials and one euro is 477,457rials, while on November 23, one euro was 476,436 rials.

Currency

Rial on November 23

Rial on November 21

1 US dollar

USD

458,131

458,192

1 British pound

GBP

574,280

573,440

1 Swiss franc

CHF

512,610

512,125

1 Swedish króna

SEK

41,506

41,388

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

41,373

41,255

1 Danish krone

DKK

63,999

63,882

1 Indian rupee

INR

5,426

5,425

1 UAE dirham

AED

124,766

124,763

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,484,797

1,487,788

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

164,979

164,817

100 Japanese yens

JPY

296,095

296,115

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

58,854

58,861

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,190,265

1,190,160

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

327,678

327,576

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

267,327

266,904

1 South African rand

ZAR

25,279

25,300

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,265

13,263

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,393

4,433

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

125,860

125,877

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

34,964

34,941

1 Syrian pound

SYP

35

35

1 Australian dollar

AUD

297,867

297,521

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

122,168

122,185

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,218,434

1,218,596

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

340,226

339,708

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

381,761

383,488

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

15,729

15,738

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

218

218

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

338,957

338,900

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

93,836

93,892

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

63,230

63,240

100 Thai baths

THB

1,329,976

1,326,723

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

102,539

102,578

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

326,587

325,961

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

646,165

646,251

1 euro

EUR

477,457

476,436

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

91,805

92,015

1 Georgian lari

GEL

167,299

167,287

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

28,841

28,761

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

6,726

6,721

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

139,894

140,119

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

269,489

269,525

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

776,939

776,935

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

42,986

42,990

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

130,890

130,648

Venezuela bolivarı

VES

9,840

9,903

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 551,571 rials and $1 costs 529,245 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 536,547 rials, and the price of $1 totals 514,830 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 698,000–701,000 rials, while one euro is about 727,000–730,000 rials.

