Panel discussion on "Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence" organized by Bakcell (PHOTO)

The innovation and speed leader Bakcell organized a panel discussion on the topic “Sustainability Through Artificial Intelligence.”

The event featured speakers including Bakcell’s Marketing Director Elkhan Sadiqzade, PwC Azerbaijan’s Head of Advisory Services Farid Qattal, and the Head of Innovation at the Innovation and Digital Development Agency Evgeniya Bikmurzina. The panel was moderated by Aysel Suleymanova, Bakcell’s Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations.

The primary objective of the panel discussion was to highlight the significant role of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies in achieving sustainable development goals, as well as the opportunities that green technologies bring for the environment and the economy. Speakers emphasized how AI-based technologies enable more efficient resource utilization and introduce new approaches to combating climate change. It was noted that the expansion of AI applications strengthens ecological and economic sustainability, contributing to the creation of a greener and more sustainable future.

The interactive panel discussion continued with a Q&A session.

The event demonstrates Bakcell's commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and contributing to economic growth through green technologies.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing high-quality and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovation and artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.