German medical experts to boost healthcare in Azerbaijan's regions - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. Approximately 200 doctors have returned from abroad and started working in Azerbaijan, the executive director of the Territorial Medical Units Management Association (TAIB), Vugar Gurbanov, said in response to questions from reporters at the press conference on the results of 2024 and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

He noted that the number of doctors returning to our country from abroad will increase over the next year.

“We regularly communicate with doctors abroad. We are implementing a pilot project to attract a group of doctors living in Germany to the country. We have had talks with doctors. They are also giving us support. It is planned that from next year doctors from Germany will start working in the regions,” Gurbanov added.