Azerbaijan's Baku hosts ATIB Conference on labor relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen's Association (ATIB) is hosting a conference in Baku on the topic of "Labor Relations, Occupational Safety, and Human Resources as Key Components of Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance Approaches," Trend reports.

The event is attended by Orkhan Mammadov, Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) under the Ministry of Economy, Hasil Abbasov, Deputy Chairman of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Narmin Mirzoyeva, Deputy Head of the State Labor Inspection Service, members of the Azerbaijani Parliament, as well as entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The ATIB Board of Directors has scheduled the annual general meeting after the conference.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Businessmen's Association regularly organizes events on various topics to raise awareness among its members from both countries about ongoing reforms in the economic and social spheres, changes in relevant legislation, and to support their activities in line with national development priorities.

