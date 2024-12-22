EDB expects Uzbekistan to officially join bank early 2025 - board chairman (Exclusive)

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 22. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) hopes Uzbekistan will officially join the bank in early 2025, Chairman of the Management Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Nikolai Podguzov told Trend on the sidelines of an EDB session.

"We have engaged in discussions with Uzbekistan for an extended period. In late June, the Bank's Council sanctioned the issuance of Uzbekistan's membership. The Government of Uzbekistan's official application has been received. It received approval with a 10 percent allocation.



An official answer was addressed to the government of Uzbekistan. The Uzbek parliament is presently deliberating the legislation regarding accession to the bank. We anticipate the law's adoption in the autumn parliamentary session," he said.

According to him, currently, six countries representing the Eurasian region are members of the EDB; however, this region covers more countries.

"Today's debate demonstrates that collaboration is essential for resolving specific difficulties. We addressed matters of transport connectivity. The North-South routes, the Middle Corridor, and others traverse both Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Additional concerns encompass energy, water, and food security. These pertain to all nations within the Eurasian region. Consequently, our objective is to operate more efficiently in the region. All nations in the region, if feasible, should participate in the bank, including Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Georgia, and Mongolia. We would welcome the inclusion of these countries in the bank to execute all projects advantageous to them," added Podguzov.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.