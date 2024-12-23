Geneva dialogue on Iran's nuclear program to press on - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The dialogue on Iran's nuclear program between Iran and three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) will continue in Switzerland’s Geneva, said Esmaeil Baghaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking during a press briefing in Tehran on December 23, Baghaei noted that the upcoming discussions, involving deputy foreign ministers, are scheduled for mid-January.

Baghaei added that during the dialogue, the parties will exchange views on regional issues and Iran's nuclear program.

Notably, a similar meeting between the foreign deputy ministers of Iran and the three European countries (the UK, France, and Germany) took place in Geneva on November 29.

To note, the International Atomic Energy Agency adopted a resolution on November 21 with 19 votes in favor, 12 abstentions, and 3 against Iran. The resolution urged Tehran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency on a number of issues and also called for a credible document on uranium residues at two undeclared sites on Iranian territory.

Meanwhile, in January 2016, Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany) implemented the Comprehensive Joint Plan of Action concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

However, in May 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

Two years later, Iran responded to the sanctions by implementing a strategic plan for the nuclear sector to counter them. The Iranian parliament made this decision at the end of 2020, leading to the suspension of additional measures and the Additional Protocol following the nuclear agreement.

Consequently, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) faced a reduction in monitoring capabilities by 20–30 percent.

Iran has officially affirmed that its strategy is not to pursue the development of an atomic bomb and that it does not support the production of weapons of mass destruction.

