Turkmenistan proposes formation of "Central Asia + ASEAN" format

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 23. Turkmenistan has proposed the establishment of a new diplomatic format called "Central Asia + ASEAN" (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Trend reports.

This initiative was introduced during a recent Cabinet of Ministers meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The proposal aims to strengthen regional cooperation, with Malaysia's upcoming presidency of ASEAN in 2025 being a key factor in moving forward with this plan. Turkmenistan sees this as an opportunity to expand its ties with Southeast Asia.

To note, Turkmenistan’s President paid an official visit to Malaysia on December 18-19. A key focus of Turkmenistan's foreign policy is the enhancement of relations with countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with particular emphasis on strengthening ties with Malaysia.

