Uzbekistan expects increase in volume of loans provided to businesses

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 21. The volume of loans issued to Uzbek entrepreneurs in 2024 amounted to 275 trillion soums ($21.335 billion), Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a video conference with business representatives, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that in 2025 this figure will exceed 300 trillion soums ($23.275 billion).

In addition, the president said that in order to meet the demands of entrepreneurs, banks plan to attract $6 billion from external sources without government guarantees in 2025.