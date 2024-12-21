Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Uzbekistan expects increase in volume of loans provided to businesses

Uzbekistan Materials 21 December 2024 21:49 (UTC +04:00)

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 21. The volume of loans issued to Uzbek entrepreneurs in 2024 amounted to 275 trillion soums ($21.335 billion), Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a video conference with business representatives, Trend reports.

The head of state noted that in 2025 this figure will exceed 300 trillion soums ($23.275 billion).

In addition, the president said that in order to meet the demands of entrepreneurs, banks plan to attract $6 billion from external sources without government guarantees in 2025.

