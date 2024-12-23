BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Azerbaijani family model is built on national identity and religious values, Chair of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said at the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on the topic "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects" today, Trend reports.

According to her, the national-spiritual and religious-cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, located in a strategically important geographical region of the world, rich in natural, geopolitical, economic, and especially human resources, is rooted in ancient history and traditions.

"In Azerbaijan, peoples and ethnic groups belonging to different religions and denominations have always lived in peace, and the model of coexistence that has developed on this basis has preserved its uniqueness. This has formed the foundation of the values of multiculturalism and tolerance, which we possess and, rightly, take pride in," she said.

The official emphasized that Azerbaijan, in accordance with the model of a secular state and democratic society, has always recognized and supported the important role of religion in the life of society.

"Azerbaijan continues the traditional policy of multiculturalism and tolerance today, ensuring that people belonging to different religions and cultures live under equal conditions. The Azerbaijani state, based on the principles of secularism, emphasizes the importance of national and religious values, defining them as the core of our lives, and the institution of the family is considered the foundation of these values.

From this perspective, the Azerbaijani family model is also based on national identity and religious values. The correct promotion of these values protects the institution of the family from all external influences. Thus, the work of religious education extends beyond religious communities and places of worship, becoming one of the priority areas for the relevant government bodies," she added.

To note, the Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan on the topic "Pressing Issues of Religious Enlightenment: Tradition, Experience, and Prospects", organized by State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, has gathered more than 100 religious figures, leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious communities from different religions, invited from regions of Azerbaijan.

The forum focuses on raising awareness of religious threats, enhancing the role of religious leaders in the process of religious education, and examining opinions and proposals regarding the activities of religious communities and figures, as well as the difficulties they face.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel