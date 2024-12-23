President Zhaparov calls on European Parliament to stay out of Kyrgyzstan’s internal matters

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has urged the European Parliament to respect the country’s sovereignty, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Third People’s Kurultai, President Japarov emphasized that issues related to elections and internal affairs are the sovereign right of the Kyrgyz Republic.

“I want to address the members of the European Parliament who passed a resolution supporting the SDPK and advocating for human rights in Kyrgyzstan. Their actions were criticized by their own colleague, French MEP Thierry Mariani, who urged them to base their judgments on facts rather than promoting one-sided opinions,” Japarov stated.

He further stressed that external interference and attempts to impose unilateral views are unacceptable and go against the principles of international law.

The European Parliament recently adopted a resolution on the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan, which also addressed the case of Temirlan Sultanbekov, leader of the Social Democrats party, who was detained on charges of vote-buying.