Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss joint project initiatives

Photo: Ministry of investment, industry and trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. On December 20, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev led a delegation visit to the United States, where a roundtable with major American business representatives was held, Trend reports.

The event included leaders from over 40 companies, such as Cove Capital LLC, Citibank, Bridge Capital Group, Creative Associates, FLSmidth, dōTERRA, CalCity Industrial Park LLC, Crown Iron Works, Edward Austin, Nobel-Systems, North Coast Communications, Komatsu, JP Morgan, the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, and other prominent corporations.

The meeting featured leaders from the Uzbek-American Chamber of Commerce, White House experts, and U.S. Department of Commerce representatives.

Business representatives praised the successful negotiations between Uzbekistan and the United States for Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), highlighting that this milestone will enhance the country's international economic ties.

American company leaders were updated on the strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and opportunities for foreign investors. New joint project initiatives were highlighted, and participants praised Uzbekistan's reform progress and potential in mining, IT, telecommunications, agriculture, mechanical engineering, and agro-industry.

The event utilized an interactive format for in-depth discussions on collaboration with each company during the roundtable and G2B negotiations. Business leaders were assured of the Uzbek government's commitment to supporting the successful implementation of proposed projects.

At the roundtable's conclusion, participants agreed to enhance cooperation and develop a joint action plan for the upcoming year.