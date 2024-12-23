Swedish company to present concrete dam project for Kyrgyzstan's Kambarata HPP-1

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 23. The Swedish engineering and consulting company Afry, serving as the consultant for the construction of the Kambarata-1 HPP in Kyrgyzstan, will present the concrete dam project in May 2025, said Taalaibek Ibrayev, the country’s Energy Minister, Trend reports.

During his speech marking the 90th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's energy sector, Ibrayev spoke about preparatory work for the plant.

"The preparatory work for the construction of the Kambarata-1 HPP, known as the project of the century, is in its final stages. So far, the consulting company Afry has proposed four dam options. Based on the conclusions of global experts, the working group from the Ministry of Energy has selected the concrete dam. In the next phase, in May 2025, Afry will present the dam project. Following that, design work and other activities will begin," he said.

The Minister emphasized that the development of the energy sector remains a priority for the country’s leadership. In recent years, small hydropower plants have been commissioned, large HPPs have been renovated, solar power plants have been built, and the construction of wind power plants has begun.

Ibrayev also noted that 2024 marks a significant milestone for Kyrgyzstan’s energy sector, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary. Kyrgyzstan has made changes to industry legislation, introduced incentives to attract investments, and equipped energy professionals with modern technology and equipment.

To note, construction of the Kambarata HPP-1 is set to begin in 2025, with the first hydro unit expected to be commissioned in 2028. The preliminary cost of the project ranges from $4.5 billion to $5 billion, with a capacity of 1,860 MW. The Kambarata HPP-1 is anticipated to produce 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel