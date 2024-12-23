Azerbaijan's Baku stages forum of local religious figures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Forum of Religious Figures of Azerbaijan is taking place in Baku on the topic "Current Issues of Religious Education: Traditions, Experience, and Perspectives," Trend reports.

The event has gathered representatives of relevant government structures, various religious denominations operating in Azerbaijan, as well as teachers from religious educational institutions, theologians, and specialists.

The forum opened with the playing of the country's national anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs.

Then, Farah Aliyeva, head of the department for humanitarian policy, diaspora issues, multiculturalism, and religion at the Presidential Administration, read a message from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the forum participants.

More than 100 religious figures, leaders of Islamic and non-Islamic religious communities from different religions, invited from regions of Azerbaijan, are participating in the forum to raise awareness of religious threats, enhance the role of religious leaders in the process of religious education, and examine opinions and proposals regarding the activities of religious communities and figures, as well as the difficulties they face.

The event's panel sessions, covering topics such as "Religious Threats in a Secular State: A Political-Ideological Perspective," "The Role of Religious Factors in the Implementation of Women's Rights," "Azerbaijani Multiculturalism: Practice, Traditions, and Contemporary Challenges," and "Models of Religious Education in a Secular State: Theory and Practice," will discuss key aspects of religious policy, current issues, and the current religious situation in the country.

Additionally, the forum will host a photo exhibition on the theme "Western Azerbaijan: Maps, Exhibits, Monuments, Deportation."

