Kazakhstan eyes to build terminal in Azerbaijan's Alat port

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 23. Kazakhstan plans to build a new terminal at the Alat port in Azerbaijan in 2025, Kazakhstan's Minister of Transport Marat Karabaev said at the country parliament's meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan is additionally working on the construction of terminals at the Alat port, in the settlement of Selyatino near Moscow, at the Svisloch station in Belarus, and in Tashkent.

He explained that construction of these facilities is scheduled to begin next year, and the total capacity of the new terminals will be 1.2 million containers per year.

"In the future, it is planned to create joint terminals in Constanța, Romania; Budapest, Hungary; and Urumqi, China. As a result, the capacity of external terminals will increase fivefold, allowing for the attraction of cargo from the main countries forming cargo flows to Kazakhstan's transport corridors," the minister emphasized.

He also added that currently, Kazakhstan-China terminals are operating at the Lianyungang port and the Xi'an dry port, and a terminal with a capacity of 500,000 containers per year is functioning at the port of Poti in Georgia, operated by a Kazakh entrepreneur.

Additionally, Karabaev noted that, at present, only Azerbaijani ferries operate on the Kurik-Alat route, due to the shortage of Kazakhstan’s fleet.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel